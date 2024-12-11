90 golfers enlist for this weekend’s Nyali Open

Over 90 golfers are set to take part in the season closing Nyali Open scheduled 13th-15th December at Nyali Golf and Country Club,Mombasa.

The tournament supported by NCBA is the last one for the year.

Originally attracting 126 players from across the region, the competition will now feature 96 elite golfers as per the terms of competition.

The participating players have been drawn from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, highlighting the growing regional appeal and competitive nature of the event.

The event is a three days 54 holes stroke play championship, where all players will play in the first two rounds after which the top 33 and ties will make the cut to the final round on Sunday

The prize money for the Nyali Open is set at Five Hundred and Nineteen Thousand (519,000) Kenyan shillings, with the winner taking home an impressive One hundred and Twenty (120,000) Kenyan shillings.

The NCBA Nyali Open has not only become an important fixture in the golfing calendar but has also played a significant role in the development of golf across the region.

The sponsorship has also seen the rise of new golfing talent, with several young and promising players making their breakthrough this year. Key moments from the 2024 season include:

Michael Alunga of Uganda, who triumphed at the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship.

William Odek of Nyali Golf and Country Club, who claimed victory at the NCBA Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship.

Josephat Rono of Golf Park Golf Club, winner of the NCBA Golf Park Open.

John Kamais of Nakuru Golf Club, winner of the NCBA Hippo Pot event

Felix Dusabe (Rwanda), who emerged as the champion at the NCBA Mt. Kenya Championship.

Titus Okwong of Uganda , winner of NCBA Tea Fields Trophy.

These victories are a testament to how NCBA’s continued investment in the game has paved the way for new talent to shine and has improved the overall competitive environment of golf in Kenya and the wider region.

NCBA’s commitment to the game is helping to shape the future of amateur golf, and it is evident in the increasing number of regional players making a name for themselves.

The NCBA Nyali Open will not only crown the 2024 NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Champion, but also honor the Club of the Year trophy, recognizing the best-performing golf club throughout the series. Additionally, the Lowest Gross Winner trophy will be presented to the golfer who has exhibited the best performance in gross scoring throughout the year.

“We are immensely grateful to NCBA for their continued support throughout the year. Their sponsorship has been instrumental in the success of the NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship and in the growth of golf in Kenya and the region. NCBA’s commitment to nurturing talent has allowed many players to showcase their skills, and we’ve witnessed exciting new faces rising to the top. The performances of players like Michael Alunga, William Odek, Josephat Rono, and Felix Dusabe are proof of the positive impact NCBA has had on the sport”, Said David Ndung’u, Chairman Kenya Golf Union.