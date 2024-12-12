5DM Africa honoured for innovate tech solutions

Digital marketing technology firm, 5DM Africa, has been recognized for its innovative marketing technology which has helped businesses achieve their targets.

The adtech company secured Bronze for Best Digital Tool/Software with Media Path and Silver for Best Website/Microsite by Corporate for the Magical Kenya Website, beating other marketing giants in their categories.

5DM Africa also won Silver for Best Website/Microsite for the Magical Kenya Website, a platform designed to be a gateway to Kenya’s unparalleled beauty and diverse adventures developed for the Kenya Tourism Board.

The website which has attracted 400,000 users within nine months delivers an immersive experience through its vibrant interface and AI-powered chatbot, Leo, which offers personalized trip suggestions and seamless planning tools.

“Building the Magical Kenya Website was about more than just showcasing Kenya’s beauty, it was about inviting the world to experience it in a deeply personal way. We wanted every interaction to spark curiosity and excitement, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see how travelers are responding to it,” said Anthony Waithaka, Creative Designer, 5DM Africa.

The firm also bagged Bronze for Best Digital Tool/Software for Media Path, its AI-driven marketing platform that simplifies, automates, and optimizes cross-channel advertising.

“At 5DM Africa, we don’t just build tools, we build possibilities. Media Path is about empowering our clients to do more with their campaigns, and these results prove the power of combining smart technology with strategic insight,” added Owen Otieno, 5DM Africa Design Lead.