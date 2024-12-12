500 Kenyans awarded State commendations by President Ruto

President William Ruto conferred over 500 citizens with various state honours and awards during the Jamhuri Day Luncheon, which was hosted at State House Nairobi.

Among the awardees are General Charles Kahariri, Deputy Chief Justice Lady Justice Philomena Mwilu and Inspector General Douglas Kanja who received state commendations.

The Presidential awards include the Order of The Golden Heart, Order of the Burning Spear and Order of the Grand Warrior.

The awards are normally divided into three categories based on seniority: Chief, Elder and Moran.

General Kahariri was awarded for exemplifying integrity and professionalism in his duties while Lady Justice Philomena Mwilu was rewarded for her support for the needy and vulnerable in the society.

Kanja was feted with a Moran Elder of Golden Heart (MGH) for successfully spearheading various operations notable of them being the Multi-Agency operation in neutralizing the DusitD2 terrorist attack.

On the category of the Order of the Burning Spear, Molo MP Francis Kimani Kuria was among the awardees honoured for his advocacy on youth leadership alongside 73 others.

The late Kivuti Monicah Njeri, Makadara law court Principal Magistrate who died in the line of duty while dispensing justice was posthumously awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior.

Award-winning actress Sarah Hassan was also awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior for her contribution to the growth and global recognition of Kenya’s film industry.

The Silver star of Kenya went to Colonel Benedetta Kikechi feted for her extraordinary bravery and dedication together with APC Joseph Kikuvi for his bravery and service alongside 17 others.

EXPLAINER-PRESIDENTIAL AWARDS

Presidential awards include the Order of The Golden Heart, Order of the Burning Spear and Order of the Grand Warrior.

Order of the Golden Heart

This is the highest-ranking award. It is divided into three categories based on seniority ; Chief, Elder and Moran.

Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (CGH)

This is the highest award and is usually awarded to sitting presidents and prominent religious or military leaders.

Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH)

This award is given to the sitting Deputy President, Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate, Cabinet Secretaries, the First and Second Ladies, Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service.

Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH)

This is the third class category in the Order of the Golden Heart Award.

Order of the Burning Spear (OBS)

This award is presented to public dignitaries, professionals and exemplary members of the public service.

The Order is divided into three categories based on seniority which are;

Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS)

Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW)

This award is presented to persons who have done outstanding service to the country in various capacities. Often, it is given to those who put their lives at risk for the good of the country.

The award is categorised into three; Chief, Elder and Moran. Other categories include; Distinguished Conduct Order (DCO), Distinguished Service Medal (DSM), Silver Star and President’s Commendations (Military and Civilian Division).

