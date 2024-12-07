36-member LOC revealed in readiness for CHAN 2025

The government has appointed a 36-member multi-agency team to oversee the planning and execution of the 2025 Africa Nations Championship CHAN and the 2027 edition of the Africa Cup Nations.

This decision follows a recent inspection by the Confederation of African Football CAF which set a deadline of December 31st for Kenya to demonstrate its preparedness for hosting the events.

In a gazette notice dated December 6th, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Kipchumba Murkomen announced the formation of a multi-agency team tasked with ensuring that all necessary infrastructure and logistical arrangements are in place for both the 2025 and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

The Project Oversight Council comprises Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and the permanent secretaries from the Ministries of Sports, Defence, Treasury, and Transport.

The Steering Committee, chaired by former CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye, includes the Solicitor General and permanent secretaries from various ministries, including Interior and National Administration, ICT and Digital Economy, Tourism, Public Health, Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Citizen Services, East African Community, and Transport, among others.

The team’s primary responsibilities will include fast-tracking renovations, mobilizing resources, and coordinating logistical efforts across the government to successfully deliver the Africa Nations Championships.

Additionally, the team will collaborate with the Confederation of African Football CAF to organize team draws, match schedules, and venue allocations.

They will also develop comprehensive security plans for all venues and team accommodations, ensuring full compliance with CAF’s match protocols.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place from February 1st to 28th next year.