Kenya reports five new Mpox cases including two children

Five new cases of Mpox have been confirmed five new cases in Nakuru (2), Mombasa (2), and Kiambu (1) counties, bringing the national tally to 23. Two of the patients are children under the age of five.

Public Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni disclosed that, of the total cases, four individuals are currently under management, while 16 have fully recovered.

The latest cases were identified from 156 contacts, 117 of whom have completed the required 21-day follow-up. 34 others remain under active follow-up.

“In the last week, our laboratories have confirmed five new cases reported from Nakuru (2), Mombasa (2), and Kiambu (1) counties. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 23. The cases are distributed as follows: Nakuru (6), Nairobi (2), Mombasa (4), Kajiado (2), Bungoma (2), Kiambu (1), Taita Taveta (1), Busia (1), Makueni (1), Kericho (1), Uasin-Gishu (1), and Kilifi (1),” the PS revealed in the latest update.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the general public that two of the newly confirmed cases are children below 5 years. We thus wish to highlight the importance of adherence to Mpox preventive measures among suspected cases, confirmed Mpox cases, and the general public” she advised.

The PS warned that children are at high risk because their immune systems are not fully developed to fight infections.

“The Ministry warns that children are particularly vulnerable due to their underdeveloped immune systems. It is essential that suspected or confirmed cases self-isolate to prevent transmitting the infection to children in households, who are at risk of severe disease if they contract the virus,” she cautioned.

2,023,819 travellers have been screened at various Points of Entry (POE), with 15,257 screened in the last 24 hours.

The National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) has received 310 samples for testing: 21 have tested positive, 284 have returned negative results, and five are pending.

While the Ministry remains on high alert, Kenyans are urged to stay vigilant and take precautions to prevent the spread of this infectious disease.

“The Ministry continues to enhance its surveillance systems and we call on all Kenyans to remain vigilant, seek prompt medical attention and report any suspected symptoms to the nearest health facility for prompt medical attention. Together, through collaboration with County Governments, partners and stakeholders, we will continue to protect our communities and curb the spread of Mpox.

WHAT TO DO