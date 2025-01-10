Speaker Wetang’ula represents Africa in CSPOC meeting in Guernsey

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, is representing the Africa Region at the Standing Committee Meeting of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

In his capacity as a Member of the CSPOC Standing Committee, the Speaker championed the interests of Africa, emphasizing the need for the continent’s unique challenges and opportunities to feature prominently on the global stage.

“I am here as a Member of the CSPOC Standing Committee to represent the African region. It is imperative that the specific issues facing our continent are addressed in these global forums,” he stated during the meeting.

The Speaker highlighted Africa’s immense potential, calling for greater attention to key sectors such as trade, tourism, agriculture, and technological advancement. “Africa is a rich continent that deserves proper attention in these areas,” he noted.

Expressing optimism about the outcomes of the deliberations, Wetang’ula remarked, “I thank my fellow Speakers for their collaboration and look forward to the implementation of the agreed agenda among the Commonwealth nations.”

The meeting, chaired by Om Birla (India) focused on finalizing the agenda for the upcoming 28th CSPOC Conference, scheduled to be held in New Delhi, India, later this year.

Established in 1969, CSPOC fosters dialogue and collaboration among speakers and presides officers of Commonwealth member states, promoting best practices in parliamentary governance.

A significant topic discussed was the misuse of social media and the spread of fake news, with delegates expressing concern about its impact on public messaging across nations. Additionally, the committee confirmed that the CSPOC general conference will be held in New Delhi in 2026, while the Standing Committee will convene in Trinidad and Tobago in 2027.

“This meeting represents a significant opportunity to ensure that Africa’s voice resonates strongly in the Commonwealth’s legislative and governance agenda,” Hon. Wetang’ula noted, emphasizing the need for enhanced parliamentary diplomacy and peer exchange to strengthen legislation within member states.

Delegates also addressed the importance of language inclusivity in their engagements, considering the diverse nationalities represented within the Commonwealth, to ensure effective communication.

Wetang’ula was accompanied by an esteemed delegation, including Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb. Catherine Karemu, the Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Jeremiah Ndombi, and the Chief of Staff in the Speaker’s Office, Mr. Benson Milimo.

Other distinguished members of the CSPOC Standing Committee in attendance included Sir Lindsay Hoyle (United Kingdom), Greg Fergus (Canada), Milton Dick (Australia), Sir Richard McMahon (Guernsey), Papali’i Li’o Oloipola Taeu Masipau (Samoa), Bridgid Annisette-George (Trinidad and Tobago), and Lord Fakafanua (Tonga).