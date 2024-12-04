230 players set to take part in KCB East Africa Golf Tour finale

230 players are set to take part in the 2024 KCB East Africa Golf Series finale scheduled Friday December 6th at par 72 Sigona Golf Club.

At stake will be the winner’s purse of Ksh.1Million and slots at the 2025 Kenya Ladies Open which will be held at the Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County.

Commenting ahead of the tournament, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru noted that:

“Our investment in golf has largely been centred on our social conviction that we have a role to play in uplifting communities where we operate, staying true to our brand purpose For People. For Better. The 2024 edition has been greatly successful as we attained our aim of interacting with 3,000 participants and 1,500 juniors.”

In the Kenyan edition, the series graced Kisumu, Nakuru, Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyeri, Uasin Gishu, Kericho, Nandi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kisii, Kilifi, Kakamega, Laikipia, and Trans Nzoia counties.

The tournament was also heled in , Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda.

“I am proud of KCB for their tremendous work in elevating golf in Kenya and the broader East African region. The second edition of the tour was crucial in giving a platform to budding enthusiasts to hone their skills and to enjoy themselves, further strengthening Kenya’s growing reputation as a hub for golfing excellence,” said Sigona Golf Club Captain, Sammy Mwiti.