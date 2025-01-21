2025 WRC Safari rally to double as ARC championship

The 2025 edition of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya set for the 20th to 23rd March will double up as Kenya’s round of the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) .



The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) event will traverse world-famous safari terrains in Nakuru and Nairobi counties as part of the opening round of the 2025 continental ARC series.



The Safari Rally will also count towards the opening round of the six-leg 2025 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) to be held in various parts of the country.



WRC Safari 2025 replaces the ARC Equator Rally, which returned as Kenya’s round of the FIA continental series in 2021.



Equator has previously served as Kenya’s round of the iconic ARC series but became defunct for donkey’s years when Safari was relegated to ARC status in 2003.



With Safari regaining its WRC status in 2020, Kenya revived the Equator to fill the void left behind by the fabled African rally-sport fixture.



The ARC series is FIA’s regional rally series that will also feature prestigious African fixtures; among them are Rally Tanzania, Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally (POAUR), and Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally (RMGR).



The goal of the WRC Safari Rally is to increase the number of African participants in the sport and create a platform for them to compete with the best in the world.



The WRC calendar 2025 will feature all-new stops in Spain, Paraguay, and Saudi Arabia, highlighting a spectacular 14-round.