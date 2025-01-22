2025 African U18 /U20 Athletics championship set for March in Algeria moved to August

The 16th edition of the African Under 18 and Under 20 Athletics Championships that was initially set to be held in Oran, Algeria, in April this year has been postponed to July.

According to the Confederation of African Athletics, the championship will now take place in Oran, Algeria, between 14th and 18th July.

The change in date is likely to affect Kenya junior athletes’ calendar of events this year, with the national trials, which were initially set for March this year set to be postponed.

Kenya finished 3rd during the 15th edition held in Ndola, Zambia, in 2023, amassing 14 medals: 6 golds, 2 silvers, and 6 bronze medals.