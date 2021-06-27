2022: Ruto dares rivals, says they are in for a rude shock

Deputy President William Ruto now says all political machinations mounted against his bid to become President will fail.

Ruto noted that he is aware his political rivals are scheming to halt his rise to the country’s top seat, but warned that he is not going down without a fight. A straight-talking DP warns that his opponents will be mistaken to imagine he doesn’t have a plan of his own.

Speaking while on a tour of Machakos County, a Wiper Party stronghold, the DP in fact promises to overcome every challenge erected against his candidature to eventually emerge victorious when the next elections are called.

“They are constantly plotting against me, but I am plotting as well. I have the hustlers with me. They are in for a rude shock.” Ruto said in an apparent reference to recent revelations to the effect that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party and Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s ODM are concretizing plans to form an alliance ahead of next year’s polls.

“I want to remind them that as they scheme because they have the might and the means on how to deal with their opponents, they must remember that apart from politicians, there are Kenyans, and there are citizens of this country, who hold more sway than the politicians.” He added.

Ruto is expressing confidence over his chances to lead the country after President Kenyatta, even as he urged his supporters to stay put.

“Don’t be troubled. Nothing will go wrong. Never worry. Let no one instill fear in you. God will give us good leaders to lead this country from here. God is in control. God is in charge,” he said to his supporters

He accused his opponents of hiding behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in order to have their personal interests served. According to Ruto, plans to expand the Executive in order to accommodate more leaders at the top will not solve the perennial chaos that follows the country’s elections.

He insists that the problem facing Kenya is not tribalism, but the economy.

“They are lying to us that if they unite, and they get positions, then a common man will be satisfied. I want to tell them; we no longer have fools in Kenya.” He charged

Responding to criticism leveled against his proposed bottom-up economic blueprint, the DP remains adamant that his model is one that will not only transform the economy of country, but will also ensure that every Kenyan is empowered.

“I am telling them, unite all you want, scheme against your opponents as you wish, but the common citizens, the hustlers are waiting for policies that will give them jobs and grow their businesses.” He said