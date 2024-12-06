2 new Mpox cases confirmed in Mombasa, tally rises to 26

Two new Mpox cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in Mombasa County.

The latest update brings the total number of cases in the country to 26, distributed across 12 counties as follows: Nakuru (7), Mombasa (6), Nairobi (2), Kajiado (2), Bungoma (2), Taita Taveta (1), Busia (1), Makueni (1), Kericho (1), Kilifi (1), Kiambu (1), and Uasin Gishu (1).

So far, one person has died, and 16 have recovered, representing 61.5%. Seven others are currently admitted, while two are in self-isolation.

The Ministry of Health says it has strengthened active case finding and contact tracing. “A total of 204 contacts have been listed, 143 have been followed up for 21 days, five contacts tested positive for Mpox and 55 are currently on follow-up, three 3 lost to follow up,” it said in a statement

Screening at the Points of Entry (PoEs) has also been enhanced. Cumulatively, 2,149,747 travellers have been screened in 26 POEs, 18,000 of them in the last 24 hours.

The National Public Health Network has received 317 samples so far: 26 positive (Positivity rate: 8.2%), 288 negative, and three pending.

The ministry has also implemented interventions to combat stigma and promote infection prevention.

“ Communication, stakeholder engagement and media sensitization are ongoing..Training and sensitization of front line health care workers is being rolled out and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support is offered to the cases, contacts and their families” MoH added.