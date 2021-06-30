150 Nyeri youths benefits from Coca-Cola empowerment program

Over 150 youths from Nyeri County have joined the Coca Cola East Africa Chain Retail Network, a program aimed at job creation and boosting their entrepreneurial skills.

Through the program dubbed ‘Kuza Kazi’ which is a partnership with the County Government, the youths were provided with starter kits consisting of an ice box, parasols and a garden set with the devolved unit purchasing the start-up stock of beverages, including soft drinks, water and juices.

Coca Cola Company Communications Director Susan Maingi said the aim is to address the high rate of unemployment in the Country by encouraging young men and women to be self-reliant.

Ms. Maingi said the program was started in 2019 and is already operational in Nairobi, Kericho, Kisii, Migori and Kwale Counties, benefiting 900 youths.

“Kuza Kazi initiative seeks to harness the power of the Coca-Cola Company’s supply chain to create jobs for Kenyan youth every year in partnership with like-minded private sector entities and with support from County Governments,” Ms. Maingi said.

The beneficiaries will operate under the supervision of Almasi Beverages Limited, one of the unlisted public holding bottling operations of the Coca-Cola Company in Kenya, which will integrate them into the Coca-Cola retail network as vendors.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga hailed the initiative as a worthy addition to the one-year paid internship program being run by his administration benefiting 200 youths annually.

“The Kuza Kazi initiative goes very well with our youth empowerment strategy which involves creating, supporting and sustaining an environment that unlocks the potential of Nyeri people and especially the youth, to achieve socio-economic growth,” Governor Kahiga said.

To further support the success of the initiative, Kahiga announced that his Administration will allocate the beneficiaries trading spaces as well as allow them to operate for six months without permits.