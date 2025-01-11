14 arrested as detectives crackdown on gold scammers

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 14 suspects believed to be behind a gold scamming syndicate in Nairobi.

The suspects were nabbed after the instigative body launched surveillance into the gold scamming ring linked to over USD 1.35M scam.

“After weeks of surveillance and relentless hunt for the operational base of a city gold scamming ring, DCI sleuths have today discovered the quarters and rounded up 14 suspects linked to over USD 1.35M gold scam,” a report from DCI read in part.

According to DCI, the arrests were made after forensic-led intelligence identified and raided the house where the transaction and smelting of a purported load of 2,820kg of gold was executed on diverse dates between March and May, 2024.

The 14 suspects identified as Ronald Osonga Khejiria, Emmanuel Wafula Thatcher, Willy Kiplimo Metto, Sharon Achieng Ouma, Tracey Achieng, Luck Bahaya Butelezi, Willis Odhiambo Koyi, Erina Notoila Gitau, Edgar Wafula Odinga, Patrick Kariuki Mahugu, Denis Osoo, Boniface Nemesis Waswa, John Michugu Gathaira and Eliud Wachira Githaiga, were found occupying various offices at House No. 53 located along Chalbi Drive within Lavington area.

Also seized from the premises were assorted documents, files, stamps and seals used to scam the complainant and other victims that ever fall for the scammers’ con tricks.

Earlier, two other suspects; Eric Kalala Mukendi and Antonucci Sergio Patrick had been arraigned on the same case, with the first mention coming up on January 23, 2025 at Milimani Law Courts.