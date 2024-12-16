12th Tong Ill Moo-Do Championship hangs in balance due to lack of funds

Kenya risks being banned from hosting any international Tong-Il Moo-Do Martial Arts event, if the country fails to host the 12th edition of the Mombasa Open Tong-Il Moo-Doo International Martial Arts Championship 2024, whose fate remains unknown due to lack of funding.

The event, pushed to December from August due to lack of funding, again did not start yesterday as planned at the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa, due to what officials termed as lack of resources to hold the much anticipated tournament.

More than 100 players were expected to compete in this year’s event.

The tournament was scheduled to begin on Sunday but the Kenya Tong Il Moo-Do Federation is yet to secure funds from the government to get the event going.

The Mombasa Open was pushed to December from August due to the same reasons and it seems like the event may not go on as planned this year despite teams having already arrived from other countries including Japan, Paraguay, India and Uganda.