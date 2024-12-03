12 people die, 3970 households displaced due to floods

At least 12 individuals have been killed, while some 3970 households have been displaced by the recent floods across the country, the Principal Secretary (PS) for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo has announced.

Dr. Omollo noted that the floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains in various parts of the country have also caused significant destruction to transport infrastructure and agriculture.

He made the remarks in Ogenya area, Kadibo Sub-County, where he visited on Tuesday to assess flood response efforts for victims in severely impacted regions.

The PS said that out of the 20 counties affected by floods, Kisumu County leads with the highest number of displaced persons.

Dr. Omollo emphasized the need for sustainable resettlement programs to relocate community members to more secure places as a long-term strategy for the perennial problem.

“Some households, especially here in Ogenya Displaced Persons Camp, have been here for a record six years. It is not acceptable in this era that we have Kenyans stay in camps for years. It is our responsibility to work together as the national and county governments to establish a resettlement program that moves people from danger,” he said.

The PS further announced plans for infrastructure development, including the extension of dykes, desiltation and the construction of the Koru-Soin dam upstream to regulate water flow and support irrigation.

He encouraged the residents to embrace tree planting initiatives and actively participate in the newly launched Chief’s Climate Action Day, to be held every first Friday of the month in an effort to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Tree planting is vital for securing our environment, mitigating climate change effects, and addressing food security challenges,” he advised.

The PS was accompanied by Muhoroni MP Hon. Onyango K’Oyoo and his Budalangi counterpart Hon. Raphael Wanjala, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, and Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa.