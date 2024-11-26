12 Kamiti Prison officers charged for aiding terror convicts’ escape

Twelve senior prison wardens from GK Kamiti Maximum Prison have been found to have a case to answer regarding charges of neglect of official duties and aiding the escape of three terrorism convicts in 2021.

The ruling, made by the Kahawa Law Courts, concluded that the prosecution team, led by Principal Prosecution Counsels James Machirah, Ken Amwayi, Harrison Kiarie, and Gideon Kiprono, successfully established a prima facie case against the accused officers.

The case stems from the escape of terrorism convicts Musharraf Abdalla, Mohamed Ali Abikar, and Joseph Juma on November 14, 2021.

The three inmates, serving sentences of 42, 22, and 15 years respectively, managed to break out of GK Kamiti Maximum Prison under the wardens’ watch.

Additionally, one of the accused officers was found to have facilitated the escape by allegedly convening a meeting in support of a terrorist group and enabling the transfer of the convicts from Cell No. 2 to Cell No. 6 prior to the breakout.

The case will be mentioned on January 13, 2025, for directions and scheduling of the defence hearings.