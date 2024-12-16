100 PWD children in Kibera to benefit from a Ksh 700,000 donation from 22Bet

100 children living with disabilities in Kibera’s Edmund Rice Centre are set to benefit from Ksh 700,000 from the THX22 Foundation, the charitable arm of a gaming firm 22Bet.

The support, which comes in both monetary and food form, will assist the organization in buying vitally needed necessities like uniforms, medical equipment, and food.

The CSR programs give the community a stage for development, giving many people hope and real advantages. However, to solidify their role as thought leaders, companies must ensure that their CSR initiatives not only mitigate the industry’s societal risks but also create sustainable, long-term impacts.

“The donation is part of the impact initiative carried out by 22Bet through its charitable arm, THX22 Foundation, which is committed to transforming lives in communities through a variety of strategic and sustainable initiatives,” said Githinji Ndurushi, Head of Marketing at 22Bet Kenya.

“The THX22 Foundation focuses on fostering positive change in key areas such as education, health, sports development, and environmental conservation. By aligning our efforts with the needs of local communities, our Foundation ensures that our projects are both meaningful and empowering.” He noted.

In October 2023, the Ministry of Sports, through its Cabinet Secretary, disclosed that the Sports, Arts, and Social Development Fund, a government initiative designed to bolster the country’s sports, arts, and social development sectors, generated a staggering Ksh48.2 billion in revenue from betting activities over the past half-decade.

As evidence of the influence of gaming businesses’ social responsibility on community development, the then-sports cabinet secretary revealed that the fund had disbursed Ksh41.7 billion over the previous five years across several sectors.

By tackling urgent societal concerns and helping to find lasting solutions, this specific donation demonstrates 22Bet’s commitment to giving back to society.

The foundation promotes awareness and mobilises resources for issues that support its vision of a more supportive and equitable community in addition to offering material support through its focused outreach.